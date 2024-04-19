SFE Investment Counsel Has $410,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $653,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

