Navcoin Price Down 25.3% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,582.72 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00086186 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00012951 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003127 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

