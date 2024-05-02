Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,627 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.55. 113,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,122. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

