Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,155. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

