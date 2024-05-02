Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BNDX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 831,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,584. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

