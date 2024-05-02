Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 284.6% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.36. 8,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,290. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $244.72.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.