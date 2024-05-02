Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,044 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $413,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.43. 326,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,853. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $51.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

