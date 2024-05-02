Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,587 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.95. 575,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,868. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

