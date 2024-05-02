Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,316.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 921,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 883,616 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 391,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 319,253 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,835. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.