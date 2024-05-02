Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,492 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $90.79. 29,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,971. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

