Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,705,000 after purchasing an additional 134,558 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,503,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 600,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $6,614,781. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.39 on Thursday, reaching $877.49. The stock had a trading volume of 159,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $507.19 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.42%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

