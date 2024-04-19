Financial Symmetry Inc Buys Shares of 120,981 Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc owned about 0.24% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 215,463 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

