Financial Symmetry Inc Takes $365,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 67,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,417. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

