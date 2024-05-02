NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.72.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

