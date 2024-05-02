Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.45. 68,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,985. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Stories

