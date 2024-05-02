O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 390,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,763. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 641,493 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in O-I Glass by 36.0% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 623,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 165,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.