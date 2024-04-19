Davidson Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,638. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

