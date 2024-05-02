Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 915,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,800. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,056,248 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $544,942,000 after buying an additional 231,782 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,177,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $418,467,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.