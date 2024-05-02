10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TXG. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.40.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,275,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $121,086.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $592,806 in the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,446,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,949,000 after buying an additional 693,422 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 565,059 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,270,000 after purchasing an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

