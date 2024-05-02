Wells Fargo & Company Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $128.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ALV opened at $120.49 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $463,676.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Autoliv by 143.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 54.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Autoliv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 439,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

