Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $15.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LTH. Mizuho cut their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,354. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

