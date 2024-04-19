Davidson Trust Co. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.22. 18,196,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,247,547. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.