Financial Symmetry Inc Takes $3.04 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Financial Symmetry Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,595 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.41. 63,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,077. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.