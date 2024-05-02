Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

