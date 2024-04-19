HTLF Bank Buys Shares of 283,648 Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 283,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,656,000. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.7% of HTLF Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HTLF Bank owned approximately 9.30% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

FLLV traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $51.99. 1,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.