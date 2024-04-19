iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.48. 3,520,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.53. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

