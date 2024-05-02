Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Position Decreased by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $781,000.

NYSEARCA GVIP opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $74.58 and a 12-month high of $110.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.64.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

