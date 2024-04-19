iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IYE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 288,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,745. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $51.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.