Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $70.92

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.92, but opened at $69.08. Astera Labs shares last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 213,297 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

