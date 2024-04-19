Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Gap Down to $70.92

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.92, but opened at $69.08. Astera Labs shares last traded at $67.61, with a volume of 213,297 shares traded.
ALAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astera Labs stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,666,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Astera Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
