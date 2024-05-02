Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Increased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KMB traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $136.71. 215,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.