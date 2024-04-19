Forte Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,609 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. 1,216,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

