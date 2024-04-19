HTLF Bank Invests $991,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,398. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

