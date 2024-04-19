HTLF Bank Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 21,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.75. 369,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,377. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $571.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.