DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 1,379 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 213.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

RILY opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.68%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

