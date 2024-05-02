NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,701 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 89,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $13.96 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.96.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

