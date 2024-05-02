4,436 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 189,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $770,000.

FTSM opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

