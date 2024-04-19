HTLF Bank Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. HTLF Bank owned approximately 0.28% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

JPIB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.79. 27,905 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $416.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

