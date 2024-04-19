Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,173,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 104,956 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 1,892,653 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

