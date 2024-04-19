Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Trading Down 13.8%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25. 543,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 123,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 12.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

