Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

IWP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.25. 127,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

