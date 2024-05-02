iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 276,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 170,785 shares.The stock last traded at $21.86 and had previously closed at $21.89.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
