iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 276,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 170,785 shares.The stock last traded at $21.86 and had previously closed at $21.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

