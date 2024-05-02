Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $9.11

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $8.75. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 1,229,769 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.