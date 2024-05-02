Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Gap Down to $52.56

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.56, but opened at $50.40. Incyte shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1,067,639 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

