iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3077 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.56 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

