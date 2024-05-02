iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3077 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $88.56 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
