Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 6th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.
About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
