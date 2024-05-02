Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on May 6th

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $24.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

