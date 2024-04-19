Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 696 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 127,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

