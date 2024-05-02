Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $141.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

