Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 633.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,068,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,463 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after acquiring an additional 309,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 157,346 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

