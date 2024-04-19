Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Makes New $318,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,043,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.88. The stock had a trading volume of 242,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

