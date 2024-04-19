QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 0.7% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.45. 7,522,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,834,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.98 and a quick ratio of 18.98.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

